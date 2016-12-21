Recycling remains viable trash collec...

Recycling remains viable trash collection option

Friday Dec 9

City officials plan to closely examine the way the city disposes of its trash in the coming months in light of the recent countywide decision not to eliminate the flow control policy that requires trash to be hauled to the county's Central Processing Facility. Though no basic changes in trash disposal and recycling are imminent in Medina County after the Solid Waste Policy Committee voted Nov. 17 to retain the county's current solid waste plan, city officials say the city retains the option to implement a new citywide recycling program when it moves forward with a new trash hauling contract in 2017.

