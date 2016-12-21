Progressives gather on Medina Square to promote peace, justice and solidarity
About 30 people held signs and waved colorful flags on the sidewalk in front of the Uptown Park water fountain yesterday afternoon in solidarity with those who feel disenfranchised by American democracy. They waved at drivers who honked their support as they drove by, good-naturedly accepted one or two negative responses, and engaged curious onlookers in conversation about a variety of progressive issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|13 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|Need help
|Dec 21
|Ken Ewsichek
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|21
|Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak...
|Nov '16
|Homeless Wino Pete
|4
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC