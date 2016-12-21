Ohio police probe a oeeverythinga in officiala s disappearance
Medina County sheriff's Detective James Cartwright tells the Beacon Journal of Akron that "everything" is a considered a crime scene as they try to locate Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron. Investigators say Macron left his home sometime early Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|13 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|Need help
|Dec 21
|Ken Ewsichek
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|21
|Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak...
|Nov '16
|Homeless Wino Pete
|4
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC