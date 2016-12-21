ODOT holding meeting on Route 18 improvements
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 3 will host a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Medina Municipal Airport in Medina to review recent study information and to present the proposal for safety improvements along state Route 18 between Windfall Road and Medina Line Road. The meeting is open to public officials and interested citizens.
