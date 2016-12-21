Northrop Awards presented by Medina County Historical Society
The Medina County Historical Society has presented its 2016 Northrop Awards for contributions to local history to Macy Hallock, Robert Hyde and the Walk With the Spirits of the Past organization. The Northrop award is named for the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|13 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|Need help
|Dec 21
|Ken Ewsichek
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|21
|Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak...
|Nov '16
|Homeless Wino Pete
|4
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC