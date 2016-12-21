Medina's Castle Noel collection of Christmas fun grows
Santa and one of his helpers waves to the crowd as they enter the last room at Castle Noel in Medina. America's largest collection of holiday movie-related artifacts continues to grow according to owner and creator Mark Klaus who is continuously adopting new items and displays to build and put in the museum.
