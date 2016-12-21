Medina mayor earns 2016 Community Service Award from Medina Hospital
It was the second time the mayor has won the award - he took home the honor in 2011, as well. Hanwell was nominated this year by the Medina County Economic Development Corp. based on his impact on economic development in the city.
