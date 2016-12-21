Medina Kiwanis Club President Barbara Smith killed in car crash
Barbara Smith, president of the Medina Kiwanis Club , was killed in a two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Milton Township in Mahoning County. Medina Kiwanis Club President Barbara Smith could light up a room with her smile.
