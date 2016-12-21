Medina Creative Housing opens its first retail store in Wadsworth
Creatively Tagged Boutique just opened this week, but it's already generating excitement among shoppers and disabled residents in the community. The newest supportive employment venture by Medina Creative Housing - and the first in Wadsworth - will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
