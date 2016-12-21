Medina County District Library expand...

Medina County District Library expands passport service

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Cleveland.com

Thinking about traveling overseas in the new year? Now is the time to get your passport - and your local library can help. The Medina County District Library has offered passport services at the Medina and Brunswick branches for several years.

