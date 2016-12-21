Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities embraces spirit of the season

It was a moment of pure bliss when four-year-old Ellie Horschler met her new Build-A-Bear this morning at Windfall School in Medina. Students at the Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities school were treated to the stuffed animals courtesy of Medina County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Dunn, his staff and teens in the court's community service program.

