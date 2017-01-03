Medina County auditor releases financ...

Medina County auditor releases financial report for Dec. 19-23

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Medina County auditor releases financial report for Dec. 19-23. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack has released has released the following information about county finances for the week of Dec. 19-23: Overall revenues for the county this week were $4,492,597. The largest income was from the permissive sales tax and permissive sales tax for schools, at $2,173,859.

Theresa

Meadville, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
Thanks for keeping us informed!
