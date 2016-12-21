Medina County auditor announces Seal ...

Medina County auditor announces Seal Design Contest finalists, releases weekly financial report

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Cassandra Miller, second from left, and Kayla Shepler, both students at the Medina County Career Center, were last year's winners in the Medina County Auditor's Office annual Weights and Measures Seal Design Contest. They were congratulated by chief Weights and Measures inspector Bryan Lanning, far left, and county Auditor Mike Kovack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany sayre Fri Gmoney 1
Need help Dec 21 Ken Ewsichek 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Dec 6 Brisco Darling 3
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Dec 6 Erick Gadson 64
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 21
News Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak... Nov '16 Homeless Wino Pete 4
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC