Medina churches look beyond differences to share space, mission
Pastors Yolanda Tolliver and Tony Myles are bringing their very different congregations together under one roof to share space and fellowship and to break down societal barriers.Tolliver's House of Glory recently moved into the building owned by Myles' Connection Church on Medina Road in Medina. MEDINA, Ohio - Most churches do the work of sharing God's word.
