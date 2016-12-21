Leadership series set to begin in Medina

The Medina County Government Leadership Academy presented by OSU Extension, Medina County, will present the first of 11 classes on Jan. 19. The eleven class series is highly recommended for anyone who wants to explore the mechanics and philosophies that impact government, board or business leadership and is not limited to residents of Medina County. Classes in the series explore government and board structure, rules, ethics, working effectively in groups, and building an atmosphere that supports dialogue, respect and consensus.

