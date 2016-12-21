Leadership series set to begin in Medina
The Medina County Government Leadership Academy presented by OSU Extension, Medina County, will present the first of 11 classes on Jan. 19. The eleven class series is highly recommended for anyone who wants to explore the mechanics and philosophies that impact government, board or business leadership and is not limited to residents of Medina County. Classes in the series explore government and board structure, rules, ethics, working effectively in groups, and building an atmosphere that supports dialogue, respect and consensus.
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|10 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|Need help
|Dec 21
|Ken Ewsichek
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak...
|Nov '16
|Homeless Wino Pete
|4
