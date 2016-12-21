Gov. John Kasich to Give State of the...

Gov. John Kasich to Give State of the State Speech in Medina

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Gov. John Kasich did not personally make the announcement that he's selected the Medina Performing Arts Center in Medina County as the site for his State of the State speech this year on Monday, Feb. 24. He was at the Detroit Auto Show. He spoke by phone as he was leaving Detroit.

