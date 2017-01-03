Company grant will help get new progr...

Company grant will help get new program off the ground: Whit and Whimsey

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

Westfield Insurance Foundation has presented Medina Creative Housing with $25,000 for its Challenge Grant of for its new program, Medina Creative Transitions. The program will provide housing and on-site support services for high school graduates with disabilities who want to go to college.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

