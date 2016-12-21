Blood found in office of missing Ohio...

Blood found in office of missing Ohio township official

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Whiznews.com

Medina County sheriff's investigators say Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron hasn't been seen since Friday when he left his home early that morning. Authorities later found Macron's township office in shambles and discovered his car parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... 10 hr Walkin Boss 1
Brittany sayre Dec 23 Gmoney 1
Need help Dec 21 Ken Ewsichek 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Dec 6 Brisco Darling 3
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Dec 6 Erick Gadson 64
News Election Day 2016: Updates from Ohio and the Ak... Nov '16 Homeless Wino Pete 4
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC