Severe weather hits north central Wis...

Severe weather hits north central Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

North central Wisconsin was swathed by a line of severe thunderstorms, causing a tornado warning in Lincoln and Langlade Counties Tuesday night. While no funnel clouds ever touched down in the area, funnels were spotted in the air around Medford just before 8 p.m. and storms showed signs of rotation around Spirit and Tomahawk later on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
child abuse (May '11) Dec '16 Moms against mole... 7
News Man accused of exposing himself to women in Cla... (Aug '15) Nov '16 Not Trump 2
Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels dept is o... (Jul '13) Jun '16 someone whocares 7
News Medford woman hit by car dies in hospital (Sep '11) May '16 Family member 22
End of the gameplay activity!... gang stuff hap... (Apr '16) Apr '16 THYGFD 1
Police Chief Tallier can't protect the public (Mar '10) Jan '16 Gilman Concerned ... 5
Trying to get in contact with Darin Quinton (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worried Senior Ci... 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Medford, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC