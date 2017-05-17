Draft Horses Return to Work on Some Wisconsin Farms
A Wisconsin farmer has been in the news, including on Morning Edition, for using draft horses, to help a cell phone company upgrade its towers. The horses haul the equipment when vehicles can't traverse the rugged, sometimes soggy, access roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child abuse (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Moms against mole...
|7
|Man accused of exposing himself to women in Cla... (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Not Trump
|2
|Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels dept is o... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|someone whocares
|7
|Medford woman hit by car dies in hospital (Sep '11)
|May '16
|Family member
|22
|End of the gameplay activity!... gang stuff hap... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|THYGFD
|1
|Police Chief Tallier can't protect the public (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Gilman Concerned ...
|5
|Trying to get in contact with Darin Quinton (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worried Senior Ci...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC