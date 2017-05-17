Draft Horses Return to Work on Some W...

Draft Horses Return to Work on Some Wisconsin Farms

Tuesday Read more: WUWM

A Wisconsin farmer has been in the news, including on Morning Edition, for using draft horses, to help a cell phone company upgrade its towers. The horses haul the equipment when vehicles can't traverse the rugged, sometimes soggy, access roads.

