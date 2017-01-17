Two Local Fire Departments Busy on We...

Two Local Fire Departments Busy on Wednesday Morning

The Stetsonville Fire Department was paged out Wednesday morning around 4:00 to the report of a milk truck in the ditch near Gad on Lekie Drive off Highway C. No injuries were reported, eight Stetsonville firemen were on the scene and returned to the Stetsonville Fire Hall by 4:30 Wednesday morning. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 901 South 8th Street in Medford.

