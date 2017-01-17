Two Local Fire Departments Busy on Wednesday Morning
The Stetsonville Fire Department was paged out Wednesday morning around 4:00 to the report of a milk truck in the ditch near Gad on Lekie Drive off Highway C. No injuries were reported, eight Stetsonville firemen were on the scene and returned to the Stetsonville Fire Hall by 4:30 Wednesday morning. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 901 South 8th Street in Medford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child abuse (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Moms against mole...
|7
|Man accused of exposing himself to women in Cla... (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Not Trump
|2
|Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels dept is o... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|someone whocares
|7
|Medford woman hit by car dies in hospital (Sep '11)
|May '16
|Family member
|22
|End of the gameplay activity!... gang stuff hap... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|THYGFD
|1
|Police Chief Tallier can't protect the public (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Gilman Concerned ...
|5
|Trying to get in contact with Darin Quinton (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worried Senior Ci...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC