Pirates Cove Destroyed By Fire

Oct 20, 2016

The Gilman community bowling alley was severely damage by a fire on Thursday afternoon, September 1. The Gilman Fire Department was first on the scene to the fire which started in the lower level of the bowling alley. Neighboring fire departments responded to assist in preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings in Gilman's commercial district.

