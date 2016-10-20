Pirates Cove Destroyed By Fire
The Gilman community bowling alley was severely damage by a fire on Thursday afternoon, September 1. The Gilman Fire Department was first on the scene to the fire which started in the lower level of the bowling alley. Neighboring fire departments responded to assist in preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings in Gilman's commercial district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child abuse (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Moms against mole...
|7
|Man accused of exposing himself to women in Cla... (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Not Trump
|2
|Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels dept is o... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|someone whocares
|7
|Medford woman hit by car dies in hospital (Sep '11)
|May '16
|Family member
|22
|End of the gameplay activity!... gang stuff hap... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|THYGFD
|1
|Police Chief Tallier can't protect the public (Mar '10)
|Jan '16
|Gilman Concerned ...
|5
|Trying to get in contact with Darin Quinton (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worried Senior Ci...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC