Oregon Report

A used firework tossed into a garbage bin sparked a fire in Medford that spread to an apartment complex and displaced eight people. The Mail Tribune reports that the fire early today was put out in about 20 minutes but damaged a wooden shed and the windows, attic and some exterior walls of the apartment complex.
