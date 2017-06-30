Court dismisses Ashland exclusion zone suit

A lawsuit claiming Ashland's so-called "exclusion zone" laws are unconstitutional was dismissed in Jackson County Circuit court June 26, but its backers say they will re-file. The lawsuit was not dismissed based on its merits, according to the filing attorney, Bill Mansfield, but instead on a decision that the plaintiffs lacked standing - that is to say, they were not personally affected by the exclusion zone.

