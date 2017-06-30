Court dismisses Ashland exclusion zone suit
A lawsuit claiming Ashland's so-called "exclusion zone" laws are unconstitutional was dismissed in Jackson County Circuit court June 26, but its backers say they will re-file. The lawsuit was not dismissed based on its merits, according to the filing attorney, Bill Mansfield, but instead on a decision that the plaintiffs lacked standing - that is to say, they were not personally affected by the exclusion zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|Jun 25
|good day
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun '17
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun '17
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May '17
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May '17
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC