What the future holds for the Jackson County jail
Medford, Ore.- Overpopulation in the county jail is a hot button topic and an issue in many areas across the country. Despite the re-opening of the jails basement many in the community are concerned about the size of the jail and crime in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|Sun
|good day
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC