Umpqua Valley BMX to host final leg of Southern Oregon State Race Series
A group of riders line up on the starting blocks during a practice session at the Umpqua Valley BMX track in Dillard on Wednesday. A group of riders line up on the starting blocks during a practice session at the Umpqua Valley BMX track in Dillard on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|Sun
|good day
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC