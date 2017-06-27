Umpqua Valley BMX to host final leg o...

Umpqua Valley BMX to host final leg of Southern Oregon State Race Series

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The News-Review

A group of riders line up on the starting blocks during a practice session at the Umpqua Valley BMX track in Dillard on Wednesday. A group of riders line up on the starting blocks during a practice session at the Umpqua Valley BMX track in Dillard on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr... Sun good day 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction Jun 2 good day 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,209 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC