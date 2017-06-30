Sharefaith Announces Top 20 Online Theological Seminaries and Schools for 2017

Contact: Sharefaith Inc. , 888-317-4018 MEDFORD, Ore., June 29, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sharefaith, award-winning creator of all-in-one church resources such as church websites, church mobile apps, Sunday School Bible lessons & curriculum, 80,000 worship graphics, and an online giving and donations platform, announced its annual list of the top Online Theological Seminaries and Schools, available now in its Sharefaith Online Magazine . Over the past decade, online schools have increased in popularity and resonance with employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.