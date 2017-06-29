Sharefaith Announces 2017 Top Univers...

Sharefaith Announces 2017 Top Universities and Schools for Worship Ministry

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Sharefaith Inc. , 888-317-4018 MEDFORD, Ore., June 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sharefaith announces its Top 20 Best Universities & Schools for Worship Ministry for 2017. Sharefaith, award-winning creator of easy, affordable, all-in-one church tools to engage and grow members with resources such as church websites, website migration, church mobile apps, 80,000 church graphics & worship media, worship presentation software, Sunday School & VBS Bible lessons, and online giving and donations platforms, announced it's annual list of the Top 20 Best Universities & Schools for Worship Ministry, available now in it's Sharefaith Online Magazine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

