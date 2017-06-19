Police reports, June 16-19
Friday, 12:29 a.m. - Police arrested a man in the 500 block of Siskiyou Boulevard on a Klamath County warrant and lodged him at the Jackson County Jail. Friday, 2:01 a.m. - Police arrested a woman on a charge of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East main Street and lodged her in the Jackson County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC