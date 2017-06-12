Photos: Medford studentsa high-altitu...

Photos: Medford studentsa high-altitude balloon reaches 100,000 feet

Monday Jun 5

Local students who happen to be helping NASA are sharing the view from one of their high-altitude balloon tests. The North Medford High School High Altitude Balloon Team tried to break an altitude record Sunday by launching a balloon 100,000 feet above southern Oregon.

