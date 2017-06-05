OSF to Celebrate Juneteenth
Ashland, Ore.- The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19 at noon on the Courtyard Stage. The event is free, though donations will be accepted for the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC