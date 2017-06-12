OSF to celebrate Juneteenth
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, at noon on the Courtyard Stage, site of the Green Shows. The event is free, though donations will be accepted for the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC