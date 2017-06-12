OSF to celebrate Juneteenth

OSF to celebrate Juneteenth

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, at noon on the Courtyard Stage, site of the Green Shows. The event is free, though donations will be accepted for the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.

