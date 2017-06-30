Oregon boy found in car trunk suffers...

Oregon boy found in car trunk suffers 'severe heat-related illness'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: OregonLive.com

A Medford boy was airlifted to Portland Tuesday evening after he was discovered in a car trunk by his parents and suffered "severe heat-related illness." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police responded to Columbus and Eighth streets, where the boy was found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr... Jun 25 good day 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction Jun '17 good day 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May '17 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May '17 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC