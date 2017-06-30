Oregon boy found in car trunk suffers 'severe heat-related illness'
A Medford boy was airlifted to Portland Tuesday evening after he was discovered in a car trunk by his parents and suffered "severe heat-related illness." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police responded to Columbus and Eighth streets, where the boy was found.
