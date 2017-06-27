Oregon boy, 6, found in car trunk; cr...

Oregon boy, 6, found in car trunk; critically injured

A six-year-old Oregon boy was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition with severe heat exhaustion after he was found locked inside his family's car trunk on a hot day, police said. Police hope to review surveillance video from a camera attached to a neighbor's house to figure out how the boy got into the trunk, said Lt.

