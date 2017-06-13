New Entercom Market Manager in Portland
Bill Ashenden is joining Entercom's Portland cluster as VP/Market Manager as of July 10. Ashenden joins Entercom from BiCoastal Media in Medford, Oregon where he was Market Manager. He replaces Tim McNamara who left a few months ago.
