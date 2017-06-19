MPD investigating pedestrian death on...

MPD investigating pedestrian death on Crater Lake Ave.

Friday Jun 16

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian hit while they were in the road. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Thursday near Crater Lake Ave. and Justice Road.

