Missing teen found safe in Medford

According to the Medford Police Department, 16-year-old Triniti Teeple was reported missing along with a family member's vehicle on the morning of June 23. The next day, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office found the empty vehicle on Anderson Butte Road. On June 26, MPD said Teeple was found at a relative's house in Medford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.