Medford Police Department launches co...

Medford Police Department launches community survey

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department wants to hear from the people it serves. The department has launched a community survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr... Sun good day 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction Jun 2 good day 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at June 26 at 9:06AM PDT

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC