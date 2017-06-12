Medford police arrest 20 in sex sting

Medford police arrest 20 in sex sting

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Medford police arrested 11 men who allegedly sought sex from prostitutes, two men accused of promoting prostitution and seven women during an undercover sex-trafficking sting. Police said they posted online ads on known sex-trafficking websites and apps, and also responded to ads posted by others on the same platforms.

