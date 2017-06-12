Medford police arrest 20 in sex sting
Medford police arrested 11 men who allegedly sought sex from prostitutes, two men accused of promoting prostitution and seven women during an undercover sex-trafficking sting. Police said they posted online ads on known sex-trafficking websites and apps, and also responded to ads posted by others on the same platforms.
