Medford Police: 20 people arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Medford, Ore.- 20 people are facing charges after Medford Police Department and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team conducted an undercover operation to address online sex trafficking. According to Medford Police Department, investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites and apps.
