Medford pedestrian sting results in 14 citations, one warning
Officers focused the sting on an unmarked crosswalk located at E. Jackson St. and Genessee St. The three hour operation focused on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians in the crosswalk. In intersections not controlled by signals, Oregon law requires a driver to stop and remain stopped if a pedestrian is walking in your lane of traffic or the adjacent lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC