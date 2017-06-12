Medford pedestrian sting results in 1...

Medford pedestrian sting results in 14 citations, one warning

Tuesday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Officers focused the sting on an unmarked crosswalk located at E. Jackson St. and Genessee St. The three hour operation focused on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians in the crosswalk. In intersections not controlled by signals, Oregon law requires a driver to stop and remain stopped if a pedestrian is walking in your lane of traffic or the adjacent lane.

