Looking for a match

Medford, Ore.- Be The Match teamed up with the Red Cross to find a bone marrow match for Anthony James III . The event took place at the Rogue Valley Mall on Jun. 9, collecting blood and adding people to the bone marrow registry, all to help people in need like JJ.
