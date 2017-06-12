Looking for a match

Friday Jun 9

Medford, Ore.- Be The Match teamed up with the Red Cross to find a bone marrow match for Anthony James III . The event took place at the Rogue Valley Mall on Jun. 9, collecting blood and adding people to the bone marrow registry, all to help people in need like JJ.

