Installing fire sprinklers at senior homes could save lives
Installing a fire-suppressing sprinkler system in a senior care home - where people can be slow to get on their feet and get out - can save a lot of lives. With a $110,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency , Ashland Fire & Rescue did just that at Oxford Gardens Senior Care Home on Glendale Avenue in south Ashland.
