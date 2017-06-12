FERC wona t hold pipeline meeting in Jackson County
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners and opponents of a proposed natural gas pipeline through southwestern Oregon are asking the federal agency overseeing the project to schedule a public meeting here in the county. Commissioners and opponents also want a longer public comment period than the 30 days recently announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
