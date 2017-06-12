East Main Band delivers hits from the a 60s and a 70s

East Main Band delivers energetic '60s and '70s rock, along with a few choice favorites, and solid lead vocals and harmonies. Formed on New Year's Eve in 2007, the Ashland band's original lineup was Mike Gardiner on keys and harmonica, Dave Bernard on rhythm and slide guitar, Larry Addington on lead guitar and Mike Dadaos on drums and accordion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.