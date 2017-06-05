As It Was: Hotel Medford met fiery end
The date of Aug. 8, 1988, may ring a bell for those people living in or near Medford, Oregon, for that day is remembered as the day a fire destroyed the Hotel Medford. Built in 1911, the hotel was designed by architect Frank C. Clark and stood an impressive five stories tall in downtown Medford.
