As It Was: Eric Allen, Jr. a " Southern Oregon Journalist
In 1985, Eric Allen, Jr., the prize-winning editor of Medford, Oregon's Mail Tribune, retired. His journalism career spanned 44 years, earning him the title, “Dean of Oregon Editors.” Allen's career has been compared to that of his father, Eric Allen, Sr., who founded and served as dean of the University of Oregon's School of Journalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC