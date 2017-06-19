As It Was: Eric Allen, Jr. a " Southe...

As It Was: Eric Allen, Jr. a " Southern Oregon Journalist

In 1985, Eric Allen, Jr., the prize-winning editor of Medford, Oregon's Mail Tribune, retired. His journalism career spanned 44 years, earning him the title, “Dean of Oregon Editors.” Allen's career has been compared to that of his father, Eric Allen, Sr., who founded and served as dean of the University of Oregon's School of Journalism.

