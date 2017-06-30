America's diversity found in its flowers: Florists wave the flag for locally grown

Here's something colorful and patriotic to celebrate: In June and July, every state in the U.S. is producing flowers, from anemones to zinnias, and some, the quintessentially American Shasta Daisy. To remind us of the benefits of staying connected to the soil and seasons, and buying locally grown, fresh-cut flowers that last longer and support the regional economy, florists and growers across the nation will be participating in American Flowers Week , June 28-July 4. You can download a free USA State Flower Map and a page to color each state flower, including the Oregon grape .

