a oeCredible threata closes Rogue Community Collegea s Riverside campus
Medford, Ore.- A "credible threat" referencing the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College forced the evacuation of Rogue Community College's Riverside campus Thursday afternoon. The threat was received in writing and targeted an unnamed faculty member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun 2
|good day
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC