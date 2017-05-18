Woman sentenced after fatal crash in 2016
Medford, Ore., - An emotional day in court, today, as a Rogue Valley mother is sentenced to more than 6 years for a crash that killed her daughter. Necia Hanson was under the influence last April, when she crossed the line on Blackwell Road and hit a semi.
